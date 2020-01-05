Celebrities Urge Fans to Donate to Australia Wildfire Relief at the 2020 Golden Globes

While it may be glitz and glam for the most part on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet, plenty of celebrities aren't forgetting about the tragedy of Australia's current wildfires.

As celebrities paused to talk to the cameras, many continued to spread awareness on the wildfires, which to date have killed at least 23 people and millions of animals as well as caused the evacuations of over 100,000 people.

E! News correspondent Brad Goreski brought the issue to light in the pre-Golden Globes coverage, urging people to donate what they could to fire relief programs.

After talking about Nicole Kidmanand Keith Urban, who have donated $500,000 to the Australian Fire Relief, Groeski added, "We can't help but think of everything going on in Australia with the wildfires. You are all in our thoughts."

"Please donate, please read up online about what's happening over there," he continued. "It's a very serious situation and our thoughts and prayers go out to you, Australia."