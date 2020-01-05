Christina Applegate Is Planning Her Daughter's Birthday Party on the 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet

by Natalie Finn | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 3:59 PM
May as well multitask at the 2020 Golden Globes!
Christina Applegate, a nominee for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy, for Dead to Me, revealed to E! Live From the Red Carpet's Ryan Seacrestthat she had her eye on chatting up another attendee for a very special purpose.
Namely, her daughter, Sadie, will be turning 9 on Jan. 27 and she wants a Descendants 3-themed birthday party because—duh—she's obviously a big fan of the Disney Channel fantasy franchise about the kids of some of Disney's most iconic heroes and villains.
"And she wants Sofia Carson to be there," Applegate added. "So I'm going back to interview with Sofia in a minute, and we're going to discuss that."
Carson plays The Evil Queen's daughter, Evie.
"We've been texting," Applegate shared. "We don't even know each other, Sofia and I, but it's a whole thing."
"It's a celebrity thing," Seacrest added.
Netflix
As for the main matter at hand, however, Applegate, who was also nominated for an Emmy for her role as a newly widowed suburban real estate agent bumpily navigating her grief in the dark Netflix comedy, was wearing a beaded gown by Pamella Roland and jewelry by Niwaka.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
The veteran actress, who overall has been nominated for four Golden Globes, said the recognition for Dead to Me continued to be "so surprising, because when you're doing it you don't know what's going to happen. You do it for the process." She didn't feel the magic at first because "I was just so emerged in it--you saw it, it's not easy, like 'yada yada yada' [not said in the Seinfeld way, but more to illustrate that this isn't yuk-yuk material].
"You're kind of immersed in this world, and it wasn't until recently that I realized, 'Oh, people watched it!' And they liked it."
They did indeed.
