Joey King's Golden Globes Dress Is a Work Of Art Worthy of a Best Actress Nominee

Hulu
by Lauren Piester | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 3:54 PM
Hulu
Joey King was already nominated for best actress in a TV limited series tonight at the Golden Globes; she didn't have to show up in an actual work of art on the red carpet, and yet that's exactly what she did.
King showed up in a black and white Iris Van Herpen dress unlike pretty much anything else we've seen tonight, and she told Giuliana Rancic it was basically an instant yes, thanks to her stylist Jared Eng.
"He grabbed this, grabbed the Harry Winston jewels, I put it on and I was like yep, this is the look," she said.
King is nominated for best actress in a limited series for her role as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in The Act, Hulu's miniseries that also starred Patricia Arquette as Gypsy's abusive and ill-fated mother, Dee Dee.
King says the most challenging part of the role is that Gypsy Rose is a real person, and her performance could so easily be compared to the real person.
"I think the biggest challenge to me was that here was such an abundance of footage online of Gypsy in real life, and that people were able to directly compare my performance to real footage of her, and so just making sure I would get a lot of the nuances right, getting her mannerisms down, that was so important to me. So I think that was the most rewarding and challenging part of the whole thing."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Similar to how she was in South Africa when she learned she was nominated for an Emmy, she was in Japan when she learned that she was nominated for a Golden Globe.
"It was in the middle of the night, but I was livestreaming on my phone and I started screaming. I was in bed, and i started jumping on the bed. It was just the best, the best moment. I was so, so excited."
King is nominated tonight alongside Kaitlyn Dever for Unbelievable, Helen Mirren for Catherine the Great, Merritt Wever for Unbelievable, and Michelle Williams for Fosse/Verdon.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?