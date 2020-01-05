Car Crashes into Lisa Vanderpump's Restaurant Pump

Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo
by Corinne Heller & Taylor Bryant | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 3:06 PM
Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo
A driver crashed their luxury car into the front patio of Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant Pump in West Hollywood on Sunday afternoon.
One person suffered minor injuries in the accident, whose cause remains unknown, a police spokesperson told E! News. Vanderpump's husband and partner, Ken Todd, told E! News a girl was slightly injured in the crash.
Emergency units were called to the scene and scores of passersby rushed to take photos. One of them showed the front of a silver luxury sports car lodged through a broken glass barrier. Pump is located in between two major streets and was open at the time, as it serves brunch on weekends.
"A Porsche Turbo slammed through Pump at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Robertson in West Hollywood just after 2 p.m. Sunday—one girl slightly injured and taken to the hospital with cuts," Todd said. "And we are very lucky that everyone else was uninjured and safe while dining during Sunday brunch."
Vanderpump and Todd own several restaurants, with SUR being their most famous one. Their workers and Pump's are featured on Bravo's Vanderpump Rules.
The Hills star Spencer Pratt couldn't help but joke about the incident.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
