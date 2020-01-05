Oprah Winfrey and Lady Gaga's Emotional Backstage Meeting Will Move You to Tears

What does it take to make Oprah Winfrey cry? More like who...the answer: Lady Gaga.

The singer got candid about her career, life and personal traumas while speaking onstage with the TV mogul at the first event for her WW 2020 Vision Tour in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday. A day later, Oprah posted on her Instagram a video of her getting tearful as she spoke with Gaga backstage after their appearance.

"Where is she? Where is Gaga?" Oprah said, before locating the singer and hugging her. "Can I tell you you were so amazing. You were so good! You were so vulnerable, you were so truthful, you were so real. I couldn't even believe you were doing that! Oh my god you were so real, so good, so strong, so you! It was so good. Thank you for doing that for me."

"Of course I would. That's what happens when you're in the presences of an angel," replied Gaga, who got emotional herself.

"I was like, I couldn't believe you were saying these things. And you were so vulnerable," Oprah said, giving the singer another hug.

"You both let us in, though," commented Oprah's BFF and TV personality Gayle King.

During their onstage chat, Gaga briefly talked about her upcoming new music and also discussed her upcoming new past romance rumors involving her and her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper—which she again denied, mental health, living with fibromyalgia, and being a victim of sexual assault—which she has talked about before.