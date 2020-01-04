Brielle Biermann Says She Removed Her Lip Fillers to Look Like Her 18-Year-Old Self Again

It's a new year and a new decade for Brielle Biermann.

The 22-year-old reality TV personality is making some big changes in 2020, and she's starting with her appearance. On Saturday, the Bravolebrity took to her Instagram Stories to share with her 1.3 million followers that she's removing her lip fillers.

"Dissolved my lips yesterday…," she captioned her social media post, alongside a selfie that showed her lips. "gonna look like 18 year old Brielle soon."

She added, "2020 new year new me!... Black n blue for a few days."

Additionally, the Don't Be Tardy star gave her followers a little walk down memory lane as she uploaded several throwback images of herself before getting her lip injected. "I know y'all know these lips aint the vibe," she said. "I was 16 or 17 here."

As some fans of the 22-year-old might recall, she first showed off her lip fillers back in 2015.