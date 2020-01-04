Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Donate to Australian Fire Relief After Their Home "Is Under Threat"

It may be Golden Globes weekend, but Nicole Kidman, unfortunately, has other things to worry about.

The Australian-American actress took to Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 4, to announce that she and husband Keith Urban would be donating $500,000 to the Australian Fire Relief.

In case you haven't caught up on the news, there have been devastating wildfires burning through and spreading across Australia since September 2019. Showing no signs of stopping, about 12.35 million acres have been burned in the southeastern part of the country and local authorities have urged more than 100,000 people to evacuate, while a state of emergency has been declared.

Further, the fires have claimed the lives of about 23 people and destroyed more than 1,400 homes. Kidman, who has a house in Australia, has learned that her home is also "under threat," a rep for Kidman tells E! News.

"Our family's support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now," Kidman wrote on Instagram, alongside a graphic of ways that people can support and make donations.