Miranda Lambert Sneaks Up on Shirtless Husband Brendan McLoughlin

by Pamela Avila | Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 10:07 AM

Miranda Lambert, Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert can't get enough off of her hubby.

On Friday night, Jan. 3, the 36-year-old country singer took to Instagram to tell her fans and followers that while her days off are coming to a close, she's excited to start rehearsals for her upcoming tour. 

And while taking to social media to share that with her followers, she also shared a silly video of her husband Brenda McLoughlin shirtless singing along to "Sweet Child O' Mine" by Guns N' Roses, shirtless while cooking dinner in their home kitchen. 

In the video, Lambert can be seen sneaking up on him as she makes her way from the living room into their kitchen while McLoughlin continues to sing along to the tune and then suddenly realizes she's recording him, so he breaks out in a smile. 

"Happy 2020 y'all! This is our last Friday night off for a bit! Starting rehearsals for the #Wildcard tour with @codyjohnson and @lancomusic. Kicking off on 1/16 in Tupelo MS! See y'all out there! House husband shirtless promo volume 4. #sweetchildofmine #nocougarjokesplease #wildcard #wildcardtour," the singer wrote on her caption. 

Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin: Romance Rewind

It's safe to say Lambert and especially her husband were simply enjoying a chill Friday night in before their busy schedules. 

The "It All Comes Out in the Wash" singer also wrote, "P.S. who looks like this after holidays in Texas? We are a $hit ton of Tex Mex. WTH?"

In October 2018, the country star opened up about her husband and how he makes her feel. 

"When you truly find someone that loves you for who you are and that you genuinely are smiling, it's a smile from the inside," the singer said in an interview on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist. "It's a light that kinda clicks on that you really didn't know was off."

She also went on to say that her husband is "pretty laid back and friendly and sweet and just like very go-with-the-flow kind of guy, which is great for this life, 'cause you kinda have to go with the flow and I'm glad to share it with him and that he's open to it."

As fans may recall, the country star shocked fans when she announced in February of 2018 that she had married McLoughlin. 

