Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and More Stars Turn Heads at 2020 AFI Awards

Award season is back!

With just days to go until the Golden Globes, Hollywood's A-list stars are stepping out to attend the 2020 AFI Awards, which honor the talented films and TV programs from over the last year. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margaret Qualley have all arrived to the luncheon, held on Friday afternoon at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. The trio's film is among the 10 movies being honored at the luncheon.

Other films being honored at the 2020 AFI Awards are 1917, The Farewell, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Knives Out, Little Women, Marriage Story, and Richard Jewell. The film Parasite is receiving a special award. While on the TV side, Chernobyl, The Crown, Fosse/Verdon, Game of Thrones, Pose, Succession, Unbelievable, Veep, Watchmen and When They See Us, are all being honored, with Fleabag receiving a special award.