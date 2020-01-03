Kate Middleton, Naomi Watts and More Stars React to Deadly Australia Wildfires

Kate Middleton and Prince William, plus stars such as Naomi Watts and Hugh Jackman are expressing their support for the people of Australia as deadly wildfires continue to ravage the southeastern part of the country during its scorching summer.

This week, local authorities have urged more than 100,000 people in the area to evacuate, while a state of emergency has been declared. More than eight people have been killed, more than two dozen have been reported missing and more than 1,300 houses have been destroyed as a result of the recent fires.

In a post on their Kensington Royal Twitter page, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote, "Our followers in Australia can find out the latest information on the fires by following the accounts on this list. As the devastating fires continue our thoughts remain with those impacted and those working heroically to fight them."

Kate and William had visited Australia on a royal tour in 2014 and brought along their son Prince George, who is now 6. The duke had previously traveled to the country for an official visit twice, starting in 1983 with father Prince Charles and late mother Princess Diana when he was nine months old.