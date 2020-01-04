All the Ways Marriage Story Borrows From Noah Baumbach's Divorce From Jennifer Jason Leigh

Countless movies have been made about divorce and the relationships between exes, some highlighting the comical aspects of an unraveling union while others go right for the gut.

Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story skillfully does both because, after all, life is never entirely funny nor, even in its worst moments, entirely heartbreaking, but rather somewhere in between. And while the writer-director has made it clear that his latest film, which is nominated for six Golden Globes, isn't autobiographical, of course he drew from the divorce he went through in real life to enhance what his characters—a theater director and actress played by Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson—experience in the film.

Baumbach separated from wife Jennifer Jason Leigh in 2010 and they divorced in 2013. He and Leigh have a son together, as Driver's Charlie and Johansson's Nicole do; Baumbach and Leigh also collaborated professionally, like Charlie and Nicole; and after they broke up, Leigh moved back to her hometown of Los Angeles from New York, as Nicole does.