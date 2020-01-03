Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Reminiscing About Their SVU Partnership Is Too Pure

Law & Order: SVU is a television institution. The mainstay police drama made TV history when it became the longest-running primetime scripted drama in the 2019-2020 TV season with its twenty-first season. NBC and The Paley Center honored that milestone with a special featuring Mariska Hargitay, the only original cast member left on the series who also happens to hold the record for the longest-running female character in a live-action series, Christopher Meloni, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, Stephanie March, and more past and present SVU faces.

The Paley Center Salutes Law & Order: SVU featured archival footage and new interviews examining the drama's impact on both the audience and its cast and crew. While Hargitay and Meloni were not interviewed together, the two did touch on the iconic partnering of their characters Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler.