2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival: See Jennifer Lopez and More Stars on the Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Jan. 2, 2020 7:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Three cheers for the 2020 awards season! 

The countdown to to the Golden Globes is officially on, but first we turn our attention to the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival. The annual event draws scores of celebrities as they continue promoting their critically-acclaimed projects, and tonight's kickoff gala is no different!

Jennifer LopezRenée ZellwegerCharlize TheronJamie Foxx and Adam Driver were among the A-listers who walked the red carpet, and with the festival continuing through Jan. 13, you can anticipate seeing plenty more familiar faces out and about in the Southern California desert.

And that's where E! News comes in. We're tracking down all the celeb sightings (and gorgeous fashion moments!) in a gallery for your enjoyment.

Watch

2020 Golden Globes Chef Teases 100% Plant-Based Menu

Check it out below:

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, 2020 Palm Springs Film Festival Awards

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

Red carpet royalty! The Hustlers star dons a Richard Quinn gown as she steps out alongside her main man. 

Renee Zellweger, 2020 Palm Springs Film Festival Awards

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Renée Zellweger

The Judy star is pure elegance in a Jason Wu ensemble. 

Arlyn Phoenix, Joaquin Phoenix, 2020 Palm Springs Film Festival Awards

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Joaquin Phoenix & Arlyn Phoenix

It's bring your mom to work day for the Joker actor. 

Article continues below

Charlize Theron, 2020 Palm Springs Film Festival Awards

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Charlize Theron

The Bombshell star is just that—a bombshell!—in Christian Dior. 

Cynthia Erivo, 2020 Palm Springs Film Festival Awards

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Cynthia Erivo

We're living for the Harriet star's glittering Schiaparelli dress.

Adam Driver, 2020 Palm Springs Film Festival Awards

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Adam Driver

The Marriage Story star is looking dapper is usual. 

Article continues below

Salma Hayek, 2020 Palm Springs Film Festival Awards

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek

Looking good in Gucci, Salma!

Bryan Stevenson, Jamie Foxx, 2020 Palm Springs Film Festival Awards

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Bryan Stevenson & Jamie Foxx

The star of Just Mercy and the real-life inspiration behind the film pair up on the red carpet.

Laura Dern, 2020 Palm Springs Film Festival Awards

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Laura Dern

There's something so Little Women-inspired by Laura's floral Erdem frock.

Article continues below

Zack Gottsagen, 2020 Palm Springs Film Festival Awards

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Zack Gottsagen

The Peanut Butter Falcon star is all smiles at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. 

Greta Gerwig, 2020 Palm Springs Film Festival Awards

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Greta Gerwig

Fantastic in fringe! The filmmaker steps out in Gucci. 

Lena Waithe, 2020 Palm Springs Film Festival Awards

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Lena Waithe

The star is on hand to screen her critically-acclaimed film Queen & Slim.

Article continues below

Quentin Tarantino, 2020 Palm Springs Film Festival Awards

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Quentin Tarantino

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director kicks off awards season in the desert.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Awards , Red Carpet , Movies , Fashion , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.