14 Must-Haves to Update Your Wardrobe in 2020

  • By
    &

by Carly Milne | Fri., Jan. 3, 2020 3:30 AM

With a new year, it's time to take stock. Are you happy with your self-care regimen? Could things be more cozy? How about your health and fitness? And then there's your wardrobe!

But nothing says you have to overhaul it from the top down. Instead, think of adding some curated pieces to bring your closet into the new year. For example, you could add a cozy longline organic cableknit sweater to get you through the winter and add some style to your knee-high boots. Or maybe you could add some wide leg jeans to your denim repertoire, which could give a whole new look to your tops and jackets. And a classic wrap dress is a must, no matter what.

We have some other suggestions below to help you bring your wardrobe into 2020. Maybe you'll find a new favorite!

Begonia Baloon Pants

For when you want to wear your harem pants out into the world, but you have to look a little more put together than you do when you're lounging around the house, these pants will do the trick. Made of lightweight rayon in a variety of chic prints, you'll look stylish but still feel comfy with a drawstring waist and easy pull-on style.

 

14 Must-Haves to Update Your Wardrobe in 2020
$88 Free People
The Essential Skinny Kick Flare Pants

It's always good to have basics, but don't make them too basic. Case in point, these cute black pants with white polka dots. They're a great closet staple without being too stodgy, can be dressed up or down, and they're machine washable, so you don't have to worry about dry cleaning bills.

14 Must-Haves to Update Your Wardrobe in 2020
$118 Anthropologie
The Wide Leg Jean

Take a break from your skinnies and boot cuts, and slip into a pair of Everlane's wide-leg jeans, which are pretty much perfection. They're cropped at just the right length (yes, they have lengths for short people too) and sport a vintage feel without being too costumey, with just the right amount of stretch.

14 Must-Haves to Update Your Wardrobe in 2020
$78 Everlane
Ask Me About My Feelings Tee

Take your graphic tee obsession in a different direction by inciting conversation about the one thing no one ever wants to discuss! But maybe you can help change that with this vintage black soft cotton jersey tee, which is pre-washed to combat shrinkage and available up to size 4X.

14 Must-Haves to Update Your Wardrobe in 2020
$38 ban.do
Wrap Dress

Again, another not-so-basic basic—but this time, in dress form. Made of extra-soft rayon twill, this modern take on the classic wrap dress features a longer belt that can be tied a multitude of ways, and it's available up to size 3X. And did we mention it has pockets? It has pockets. It's basically your dream dress.

14 Must-Haves to Update Your Wardrobe in 2020
$98 ban.do
Skyline Midi Skirt

Let it be said that the right skirt can be a wardrobe life changer. We're going out on a limb to say this is that skirt. Soft-ribbed and stretchy in all the right ways, comfy but chic with a front slit, you could easily wear this with your fave graphic tee and sneaks, or knee-high boots and a chunky sweater, or when the weather warms up, a nice sandal and a slinky tank.

 

14 Must-Haves to Update Your Wardrobe in 2020
$50 Free People
Organic Cotton Cable Sweater

Take the cableknit craze in a different direction with this soft organic cotton sweater, sporting a scoop neckline and side pockets. It's oversized enough that you could get away with wearing it as a sweater dress, but not so oversized that it wouldn't look fantastic with a great pair of jeans.

 

14 Must-Haves to Update Your Wardrobe in 2020
$228 Free People
Marimekko Rakella Blouse

Spring hasn't sprung yet, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't get ready! This bold blouse from Marimekko is a good place to start, with an eye-catching print showing off gorgeous jewel tones in purple, raspberry, gold and red. Not only is this top a pullover, so it's easy on, easy off, but it's also machine washable. 

14 Must-Haves to Update Your Wardrobe in 2020
$225 Anthropologie
Rae Cropped Cardigan

Big and bulky sweaters are good for winter, but what about when you need a transitional piece as you move from season to season? This cropped cardi will do the trick. It's still warm thanks to a blend of wool and alpaca, but its cropped hem says it's ready to help you make the move into crisp spring days. And if orange isn't your color, it's also available in cream and black.

 

14 Must-Haves to Update Your Wardrobe in 2020
$130 Anthropologie
Seasonal Color Chuck Taylor All Star

Did you know classic Chucks come in different seasonal colors every quarter? It's true. We love these Snorkel Blue sneaks in all their canvas goodness, in a classic low-top style with a cushioned footbed so you can run anywhere and everywhere and feel supported. Other seasonal color options include Cypress Green and Laser Orange.

14 Must-Haves to Update Your Wardrobe in 2020
$55 Converse
The Glove Boot ReKnit

With stretchy comfort and a walkable heel, this boot isn't just functional and fashionable. It's helping to save the planet. It's made from renewed plastic bottles, and yet it fits like a glove... hence the name. Wear it fancy or casual, 'cause it's ready for anything. Get it in one of six colors.

14 Must-Haves to Update Your Wardrobe in 2020
$155 Everlane
Audrey

Considered the first flat of its kind, the Audrey is comprised of injection-molded EVA, meaning it's one solid piece in one color made from vegan-friendly man-made materials. But don't let its chic style fool you... Audrey is made to last, and comes in a variety of colors to suit your specific style. We love these sunny yellow ones to brighten up grey days. 

14 Must-Haves to Update Your Wardrobe in 2020
$45 Zappos $45 Amazon
Morgan Tasseled Tote Bag

Stash everything you need to get you through your day in this tote, with boho styling thanks to its sassy tassels. Inside, there's an inner slip pocket to hold your phone, keys, wallet and other essentials, and a magnetic closure to keep it all secure.

14 Must-Haves to Update Your Wardrobe in 2020
$88 Anthropologie
Analina Shirt Dress

Give your style a little bit of a laid back vibe in this shirt dress made of cupro, a super soft vegan alternative to silk made entirely from repurposed cotton linter. The sleeves are a chic 3/4 length, so they won't get in your way, and the notched collar gives it just enough of an upscale feel so you won't feel like you're wearing your PJ's outside (not that that's a bad thing).

 

14 Must-Haves to Update Your Wardrobe in 2020
$158 Amour Vert

By the way, have you shopped your horoscope for January yet? Find out what Capricorn season has in store for you, and what you should shop to get you through it!

