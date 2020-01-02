Why The Bachelor's Peter Weber Still Lives at Home, According To His Mother

If you've been thinking, "Pilot Pete is pretty perfect...except he still lives with his parents," get ready to turn that "except" into an "especially because." Or at least a "and it's fine that."

Ahead of their son's debut as the star of The Bachelor next week, Peter Weber's parents Barbara and Peter Sr. were the guests on the Bachelor Party podcast with Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin, and proved themselves to be incredibly sweet people.

They had a lot of little things to share about their pilot son, like how he never complains and never got in trouble, and Pete's mom Barbara was happy to explain why it's absolutely not weird that he still lives at home.