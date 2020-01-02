Cheers! Moet & Chandon Returns as the Official Champagne of the Golden Globe Awards

You guys, it's time to bust out the bubbly again because the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards are this Sunday and we are thirsty to kick off the 2020 awards season with a fresh flute of Moet & Chandon, the official champagne of the coveted awards show.

The premium champagne brand returns to the red carpet with its popular philanthropic initiative, "Toast for a Cause," where nominees will be invited to raise a toast with Moet & Chandon Imperial minis in support of their favorite charities on the red carpet. For each toast raised, Moet & Chandon donates $1,000 to the chosen charity in the nominee's names. There will be 1,500 Moet Imperial minis served on this year's star-studded carpet.

Expect your favorite stars to be toasting inside the Beverly Hilton's International Ballroom, too, with the 125 cases of Moet & Chandon Grand Vintage 2009 and Moet Imperial Rose Magnums that will be served on the tables during the awards ceremony.