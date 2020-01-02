Jessie J Shuts Down Channing Tatum Split Speculation Once and For All

Jessie Jis more than just her relationship status.

The singer's breakup from Channing Tatum may be making headlines left and right, but there are other things the Brit is dealing with, like grieving the loss of her longtime friend and security guard Dave. This December marked the first anniversary of Dave's death by suicide, a matter which she discussed at length in one of her latest Instagram posts.

In the somber and honest caption, the 31-year-old revealed she is "healing" after her friend's death. "Sending LOVE to anyone who feels alone. We need you around. You are stronger than you know, and are capable of finding your happy time again," the performer shared. "Talk to someone who can give you professional advice."

To the average reader, this may seem cryptic or ominous coming after news of her split, but to her many fans it was clear that she was speaking out in respect to her friend's passing.