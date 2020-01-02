Ariel Winter Celebrates a Cheeky New Year by Posing in a Thong Bikini

Happy New Year, Ariel Winter!

The Modern Family star kicked off 2020 with an Instagram post.

The actress shared a clip of herself wearing a thong bikini and a sheer top while overlooking the horizon. She also smiled at the camera and flashed peace fingers in the video.

Many of Winter's followers applauded her for the post. For instance, YouTuber Hannah Stocking commented with a series of fire emojis, and RuPaul's Drag Race's Nina West included several clapping hand emojis. Other followers left some cheeky comments.

"Peaches come to mind for some reason," actor Brandon Perea wrote in the comments section.

"Okay, I see you," YouTuber and actress Alexa Losey added along with a peach emoji.

People haven't always shown Winter love on social media. Over the years, the actress has clapped back at several trolls who've criticized her on her appearance. During a 2016 interview with E! News, she also recalled being bullied for her body.