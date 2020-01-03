Relive Jennifer Aniston's Golden Globes Speech From 17 Years Ago

Jennifer Aniston's splashy return to television series work with the Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show was met with heaps of praise, and a Golden Globe nomination.

Aniston previously won a Golden Globe in 2003 for playing Rachel Green in Friends. She was previously nominated in 2002 for Friends and again in 2014 for the movie Cake. This time she's up against her The Morning Show co-star and fellow executive producer Reese Witherspoon in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Drama Series. But back when she took home a Globe in 2003 she was competing in the Comedy category and was up against Bonnie Hunt for Life with Bonnie, Jane Kaczmarek from Malcolm in the Middle, Will & Grace's Debra Messing and Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker.

Now, before the 2020 Golden Globes, relive that big moment above.