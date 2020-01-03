Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd Join Star-Studded List of 2020 Golden Globes Presenters

It's a Friends reunion!

Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd will be two of the presenters at the 2020 Golden Globes, E! News can exclusively announce.

In addition to presenting at the ceremony, both of the actors are nominated for their respective returns to television (well, streaming services) in 2019. For her part, Aniston is nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama for her performance in Apple TV+'s The Morning Show. As for Rudd, the Ant-Man star is up for Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy for his performance in Netflix's Living With Yourself.

Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning, Scarlett Johansson and Rami Malek are all also confirmed presenters, with Johansson joining the ranks of Aniston and Rudd as presenters who are also nominees. (She's nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for Marriage Story.)

This year's ceremony is going to be packed with A-listers abound. And all of those A-listers will be eating an entirely vegan meal at Sunday's award ceremony!