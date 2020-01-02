Victoria and David Beckham Have One "Very Strict" Rule When It Comes to Dinner With Their Kids

Courtesy of Harper’s Bazaar UK/Ellen von Unwerth
She's just getting started.
Victoria Beckham has been a staple in the entertainment industry for nearly two decades. While she came to fame as a Spice Girl, its been a long road for her to be the thriving businesswoman the world has come to know her as. Between her marriage to David Beckham and raising her four children, Victoria manages to keep it all sane by sticking to some hard and fast rules.
She's the cover star for the February issue of Harper's Bazaar UK, and she revealed the one very strict rule she and David make sure to adhere to when it comes to dinner with the family. "I'm very lucky to have a job that doesn't feel like a job; it's my passion," she shared. "So I love going to work. But with the kids, both myself and David are really hands-on. Yes, I'm up early working out but one of us will do the school run and we always try to be home by dinnertime. We're very strict about that when we're in London–at 6pm we are all together, eating dinner, talking about our days."
This routine helps her to achieve some normalcy in her very busy schedule. The mom of four also opened up about what she's learned from being a young star. "I learnt an enormous amount being very young and very, very famous," she explained. "You realize it's much more difficult to maintain success than it is to actually achieve it–and it's not as glamorous as people would think."
That doesn't mean she would change a thing. Especially when it comes to her many years spent with the Spice Girls. "I look back and smile about the Spice Girls now–I'm so proud of everything we achieved," she shared. "It was about making people embrace who they are, being happy with who they are, being the best version of themselves and for that to be celebrated. And the fact that it was OK to be a little bit different–why conform, you know?"
As for what the future holds for the businesswoman, she's ready to dive even deeper into her burgeoning fashion and beauty empires. "I was really focusing on the brand, looking at its DNA and at my community, being true to who I am and what my strengths are," she explained. "I see those as beautiful clothes, great silhouettes, strange colors that you wouldn't typically put together that are almost so wrong they're right. It's about presenting clothes that are elevated enough for the catwalk but that people are actually going to wear; it's never about showing fashion for the sake of showing fashion."
