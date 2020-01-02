Extreme Love's Texie and Anastasia Get All Kinds of Backlash Due to Their Size Difference

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jan. 2, 2020 8:00 AM
Meet Extreme Love's Texie. The 27-year-old from Illinois, who goes by Tiny Texie, is a 3-foot-6-inch tall adult entertainer. She was born with Kenny-Caffey Syndrome, and is often mistaken for a child at first glance. But that hasn't stopped her from finding love with 21-year-old Anastasia, a makeup artist and photographer. The two have often been on the receiving end of negativity regarding their relationship and size difference.
"My worst one is when is when they come up and they're like, ‘Why do you let your daughter dress like that?' or ‘Why does your daughter have makeup on?'" Anastasia explains in the exclusive Extreme Love preview above.
Texie says she is often given the kids menu at restaurants when they go out together. "People just look at us like, ‘That's not acceptable, that's not OK.' We have a tough time sometimes, even with our relationship. Not a lot of people are OK with us being together, not a lot of people are OK with us being gay," Texie says.
But Anastasia gets different types of judgement.
"I don't get the gay thing; I get the pervert. I get called a pervert every single day and it's hard," Anastasia says through tears in the exclusive sneak peek.
Click play on the video above to see the full preview.
Texie and Anastasia are just one couple getting the spotlight in the new season of the WE tv series Extreme Love. The second season premiere also introduces viewers to Michele, a woman the network says is "deeply in love" with a Boeing 737 airplane and will get her chance to visit the aircraft for a special first date. In addition to Texie, Anastasia and Michele, the new season features a Wade and Michelle, a couple who engage in role play at all times, and mermaids, first cousins in love, a full-time baby, clowns and more.
Extreme Love premieres Friday, Jan. 3 at 9 p.m. on WE tv following Love After Lockup.
