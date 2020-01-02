Selena Gomez Looks Back at Her Whirlwind Year With Never-Before-Seen Photos

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jan. 2, 2020 6:31 AM

Selena Gomez is saying goodbye to 2019 and hello to 2020. 

The 27-year-old singer reflected on her past year by sharing a series of photos via Instagram on Wednesday.

From attending her BFF's wedding and snuggling with Taylor Swift's cats to working on her new album and visiting the Shark Tank set, the "Lose You to Love Me" star had several memorable moments. 

However, it looks like 2020 is already shaping up to be a pretty epic year. For starters, the artist is dropping her new album, Rare, on January 10. It's been years since Gomez released her last studio album, which was her 2015 hit Revival. So, fans have been excitedly awaiting for some new music.

"It's the most honest music I've ever made, and I can't wait for you to hear my heart," Gomez wrote on Instagram upon announcing the new album.

Until then, fans can look back at Gomez's epic year by checking out the below gallery.

Happy 2020, Selena!

Selena Gomez

Instagram

A Wedding

Gomez attends her BFF's wedding in style.

Selena Gomez

Instagram

A Feline Friend

Gomez cuddles up with Swift's purrrrrfect pal.

Selena Gomez

Instagram

Puppy Love

How cute is Winnie?

Selena Gomez

Instagram

Me & My Girls

Nothing but good times with this trio.

Selena Gomez

Instagram

Another Wedding

2019 was filled with a lot of love.

Selena Gomez

Instagram

A Perfect Pose

Say cheese!

Selena Gomez

Instagram

Birthday Love

Gomez celebrates turning 27 with her pals.

Selena Gomez

Instagram

Getting Ready

"Rehearsals," she captions the pic.

Selena Gomez

Instagram

A Group Hug

"2019 year of being the third wheel.. I loved it," she captions the pic.

Selena Gomez

Instagram

Family Time

"Papas gurl," she captions the pic.

Selena Gomez

Instagram

A Little Rest and Relaxation

Sleep tight, Selena!

Selena Gomez

Instagram

A Recording Session

Gomez releases "Look at Her Now" in October.

Selena Gomez

Instagram

A Swim With the Sharks

It looks like Gomez had a blast hanging out with Kevin O'Leary and Robert Herjavec.

 
Selena Gomez

Instagram

Movie Night

Gomez checks out Jordan Peele's movie Us.

Selena Gomez

Instagram

A New Album

Gomez hits the studio to put the finishing touches on her work.

Selena Gomez

Instagram

AMAs

Who could forget Gomez's performance at the American Music Awards?

Selena Gomez

Instagram

New Year, New Music

Gomez spends the holidays signing copies of her new album Rare.

E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!

