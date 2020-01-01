JWoww Says Goodbye to 2019 With Her Most Epic Clapback Yet

JWoww ended 2019 with a social media mic drop.

The Jersey Shore reality star, née Jenni Farley, rang in the new year with her two children, her boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello and a lengthy message to her haters. As she explained in a social media caption, she is proud of herself through the past 12 months—some of which fans have not seen.

"Reflecting back on this past year, I can honestly say it was one for the books. Personal reflection enables us to make meaning of all of the great (and ehhh) personal experiences we've had," the star began in an Instagram post on Tuesday night. "You guys get to see a tiny piece of me on tv and through social media. I don't post much about my everyday life because I find it...well...everyday lol. I forget that maybe my followers do enjoy Updates (side note: love you all.. especially the hating ones)."