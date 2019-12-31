Khloe Kardashian Wants to Know "What the Hell" 2019 Was

With a new decade ahead, Khloe Kardashian is in reflection.

In the final hours of 2019, the reality star took to social media with an array of quotes. True Thompson's mom, who is known to fill her Instagram Stories with uplifting, inspiring, often relatable and sometimes cryptic sayings, did just that on Monday.

The sayings seemed to be aimed at her past year, as well as relationships and hopes for the next 12 months.

"2019 is almost over and all I gotta say is what the hell was that," the first quote read. The Good American mogul and ex Tristan Thompson famously broke up at the start of this year in the midst of his headline-making scandal with Jordyn Woods. She has since navigated how to co-parent their 1-year-old daughter with the basketball pro.

While Kardashian has said she doesn't want to be with Tristan, the reality star did seem to reference relationships when she posted a quote that read, "She's pretending like she doesn't miss you. You're pretending like you don't care. Ego is a hell of a drug."

Another stated, "Our generation thinks it's COOL NOT TO CARE. It's not. Effort is cool. Caring is cool. Staying loyal is cool. Try it out."