Big Changes Are Happening in Zombies 2 Sneak Peek

Zombies 2 picks up as Zed and Addison are preparing for Prawn (their super-sized prom), until they're interrupted by the arrival of a group of teen werewolves, led by Willa (Chandler Kinney), Wyatt (Pearce Joza), and Wynter (Ariel Martin), who are searching for an ancient life fore buried beneath Seabrook.

You can bet that a new monster coming to Seabrook is not going to go over so well in Seabrook, so the city council reenacts the anti-monster laws, ruining Zed and Addison's Prawn plans, leading Zed to run for school president.

Meanwhile, Addison is drawn into the werewolves' circle, causing a rift between her and Zed, leading Zed to sabotage Addison's efforts to find out if she really belongs with the werewolves. When his deception is revealed and Addison confronts the truth about her identity, zombies, cheerleaders and werewolves all discover the real meaning of community and acceptance.

Zombies 2 will premiere on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020 on Disney Channel at 8 p.m. You will be able to listen to the full version of "We Got This" tomorrow, January 1, and it will be available on DisneyMusicVevo on Friday, January 3.