The Bachelor's Peter Weber Has the Best Response to Charlize Theron's "Turbulence" Post

by kelli boyle | Tue., Dec. 31, 2019 4:02 AM

Things are getting steamy on The Bachelor and the new season hasn't even started yet.

On Monday night, The Bachelor Season 24 star Peter Weber responded to Charlize Theron's Instagram post about him from this weekend.

A big fan of the show, the Bombshell star shared a black-and-white photo on Saturday that showed her posing in front of an ad for the new season. Weber is a Delta Airlines pilot when he's not, you know, hanging out in windmills, so the tagline on the ad read "EXPECT TURBULENCE." For her caption, the Oscar winner wrote, "Turbulence I like."

Theron's post grabbed the attention of the show's former contestants and fans alike, as well as Weber himself.

In response to Theron's post, the star shared his own black-and-white photo showing him posing in front of one of actress' Dior ads. And his caption was flirty, to say the least.

As he wrote, "Turbulence can be fun."

Hannah Brown Surprised Herself With Windmill Sex Confession

Former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants are living for Theron's post and Weber's response.

Ashley Iaconetti (who married her Bachelor In Paradise co-star Jared Haibon in August) commented "Same" with three clapping emojis on the Monster alum's photo. Ali Manno, the sixth Bachelorette, commented on Weber's post saying, "Ahhhhh! The best!!!!!"

Fans of the show, however, are a tad confused.

As one fan commented, "U picked her?" Chimed in another, "What does this mean sir?"

Who knows? Maybe it means Theron will make a cameo appearance on the upcoming season of the show. Fans will have to wait and see until The Bachelor premieres on Jan. 6.

