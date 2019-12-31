Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Attended the Golden Globes Together 18 Years Ago: Look Back at the Photos

Almost 18 years ago, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston walked the red carpet at the 59th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

The Friends star had received her first nomination for her role as Rachel Green, and Pitt was there to show his support.

The celebrities, who had tied the knot just two years before, strolled hand in hand and wrapped their arms around each other as they posed for pictures.

Three years later, they divorced.

Pitt went on to marry Angelina Jolie, but the two called it quits in 2016. Aniston also remarried and exchanged vows with Justin Theroux in 2015. However, the pair split in 2017.

Even though Aniston and Pitt broke up more than a decade ago, fans' interest level in the duo has remained strong. For instance, many were surprised to see the Moneyball star attend Aniston's 50th birthday party earlier this year. So when pop culture enthusiasts learned both celebrities were among the 2020 Golden Globe nominees, they couldn't help but wonder if a red carpet run-in could occur.

Of course, fans will just have to wait until the big award show to see if this takes place. The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards show takes place Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.