YouTuber Manny MUA Denies Rumor He and James Charles Are Hooking Up

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Manny MUA is revealing the truth behind his and James Charles' relationship...
And the truth is they're nothing but friends. On his latest YouTube video, the makeup artist is revealing that despite speculation, he and James are most definitely not "hooking up" as some have suggested. "I don't know what prompted the idea that me and James are anything more than just friends. I can assure you you guys that me and James are not f--king, we are not dating, we are not together, we are not any item in any way, shape or form," he shares while doing his makeup. "We are friends. We have not hooked-up. We are just not each other's type."
Nonetheless, there's nothing but good vibes between the two beauty influencers, which says a lot considering they used to have beef. As Manny notes, James once "shaded" him on social media, so they weren't exactly friends for many years. But, they later made-up when James apologized, according to Manny. He shares, "He apologized and was like, 'Yo, I am so sorry. Like that's not what I think of you and I was a dumb kid, who was in a not great place,' and I forgave him.'
"I'm just happy that we got to the spot where we are now in our relationship—and that doesn't include f--king," Manny shares.
And it isn't just James that Manny is making up with. He reveals that he and Tati Westbrook are back on good terms after publicly feuding last year. "Me and her had a fallout in our own way and you know, at the time I feel like I was so in my own world, I couldn't really see anything else other than what was going on in my world. And I think nowadays I'm so much more open and receptive and empathetic in different ways and I feel like that comes with growth and maturity and I really do feel like this year I've grown a lot," he explains. "So when Tati sent me her palette from Tati Beauty, she sent me this note on it and all the past anguish or sadness, or anything I felt towards her—it went away."
He adds, "I'm not saying we're best friends or anything, you know? It's not what it is, but I truly do respect her and I respect her hustle and what a hard-working woman she is and how she's built this amazing amazing career for herself."
The gossip doesn't end there! In his tell-all video, Manny says that he's never hooked-up with any influencers, confesses to getting a Brazilian butt lift and addresses a nasty rumor that is so NSFW, it simply can't be repeated.
It's safe to say that Manny has answered all, and we mean all, of his fans burning questions!