2020 Golden Globe Awards Winners: The Complete List

Drum-roll, please...

Tonight is the night that all of Hollywood has been waiting for! The 2020 Golden Globes are finally here, meaning countless fans and celebrities will find out who was named the winner of the Golden Globe. From Kit Harrington to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, dozens upon dozens of famous celebrities are going to learn if their performances beat out the rest of the nominees.

Will Noah Baumbach's Netflix film Marriage Story reign supreme as some expect, or will it be swept out of the race by Martin Scorcese's highly-buzzed about The Irishman? That is the question on everyone's mind as Hollywood heads into the award season.

As for TV, there's much chatter about many of the shows, but none as much as Fleabag, which stole the show at the 2019 Emmy awards.

All in all, tonight's award show will no doubt be of much interest as the award season gets underway!