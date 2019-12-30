My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding Twins Sent "Unhappy" Note After Suicide Pact

Amid the passings of Billy Smith and Joe Smith, new claims are emerging regarding the nature of their deaths.

On Saturday, the twin brothers and stars of the British TLC reality show My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding were found dead in England, E! News confirmed. They were 32 years old.

Though the cause of their deaths has not been officially confirmed, according to reports, it is suspected they passed away after a joint suicide pact. While the circumstances are unclear, the siblings' cousin, Phoebe Charleen Smith, told E! News they left a note saying they were unhappy and in the place where they want to be: the woods.

"At 10 a.m. that morning, the postman posted a letter to the door," Smith explained, noting Joe had not shown up to his grandmother's house where he lived the night before. "The note was sent to my uncle and he opened the letter and it read, 'We are at the woods, the way we used to be when we were younger.'"

"My uncle ran into the woods where they used to play just behind my aunt's house," she recalled, "and that's how my uncle found them." Just days earlier, they celebrated Christmas with their mom and gave their grandmother photos of them and her together.