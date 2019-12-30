Relive Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul's Captivating Romance

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Dec. 30, 2019 10:29 AM
You just can't press pause on this relationship.
It's no secret that Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul's romance is a bit unconventional. After getting engaged in Las Vegas, the couple planned a speedy wedding in a matter of weeks.
And when the special day arrived, cameras rolled as the YouTube stars proclaimed their love for one another.
While the pair is still together today and in an open relationship, Tana recently admitted that her partnership with Jake has taken its toll.
"I don't know where I'm at right now. Jake and I both have these psycho busy lives and trying to fit each other in to just gets harder and harder, and so many things keep hurting me further," she shared in a new YouTube video. "I don't ever want to be on bad terms. I don't ever want to hate each other. I don't ever want to not be friends. There will always be a part of me that will open my heart to him."
She continued, "I wish every day him and I could get back to the way we were because it was magic. But I don't know if everything that's happened will ever allow that."
As fans continue to take a front-seat into their relationship ups and downs, we're looking back on their whirlwind romance in our gallery below.
Whether you follow Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau on YouTube or Instagram, keeping up with their relationship has been a wild ride.
Whether visiting their local Target or stepping out for Fashion Nova's party with Cardi B, these two always turn heads for all the right reasons.
The couple was in Sin City celebrating Tana's 21st birthday when the surprise proposal occurred. "I'm engaged @jakepaul," Tana shared with her followers on June 24.
"For me, I love Jake and I'm very excited to do this and we're both having a lot of fun," Tana shared with E! News before getting married. "I'm happy and that's all that really matters to me."
Five weeks after getting engaged, the YouTube stars tied the knot and got married at Armani Izadi's popular Graffiti Mansion in Las Vegas.
After exchanging vows in front of cameras, the couple enjoyed a wedding reception at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Las Vegas.
What's to come in 2020? Pop culture fans will be watching!
