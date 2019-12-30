Caitlyn Jenner Apologized to the Kardashians After They Were Slammed for I'm a Celebrity Absence

Caitlyn Jenner survived the jungle—but the Kardashians weren't waiting for her.

At the start of December, the reality star was eliminated from the 19th season of the British reality survival game series, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! It is customary for loved ones to show up for the competitor who has been booted out. That wasn't the case for Jenner, who wasn't met by any of her famous family members when it came time for her exit.

Amid online criticism toward the family, Kim Kardashian tweeted, "NO ONE from I'm A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners."

Jenner recently reiterated that explanation in a new interview, telling The Daily Mail, "My family are very well-known...I never asked any of them to come down or expected them to — they all have businesses and families...I was disappointed they were criticized."

The Olympic gold medalist noted, "After the show was over, I texted or called all the kids to apologize."