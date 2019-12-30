Look Back On Gigi Hadid and Zayn's Love Story Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Could Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik be cooking up something romantic?

That's what fans are starting to think after the model shared a recipe out of his mom Trisha's rolodex. "Sunday in the kitchen about to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites!!!" Gigi wrote on her Instagram Story. "@mammamalik's Chicken Curry Pasta Salad."

Naturally, Trisha reposted the image—and then shared an eyebrow-raising throwback video, in which Gigi proclaims her favorite restaurant is "my boyfriend's mom's house." As Trisha wrote, "@gigihadid hahaha."

While the exchange may mean nothing, it's not unlike Gigi and Zayn to spark romance rumors. Though they announced their breakup in March 2018, the on, off pair were continually photographed together—and kissing—throughout the year. And while they officially called it quits by 2019, there was never any bad blood. In fact, they even reconnected this fall following her split from Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron.

"They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren't communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently," a source previously told E! News. "She is supportive of him. They chat here and there, but it's been casual."