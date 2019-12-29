Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Get Cozy at Disneyland Over the Holidays

The rain and the massive holiday crowds weren't going to keep Cara Delevingne and partner Ashley Benson away from the Happiest Place on Earth.

The fan-favorite couple recently took a family trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, as seen in adorable photos Cara's sister, Chloe Delevingne, posted on Instagram on Saturday.

In one pic, Ashley, who rose to fame with her role on Disney-owned ABC Family's Pretty Little Liars, and Cara pose while embracing in the middle of a walkway, amid a backdrop of fellow visitors and festive holiday lights and decorations. Ashley sported a Pluto hat, while Cara wore a Goofy one.

The group, which also included Chloe's husband and two children, appeared to have been accompanied by a Disneyland VIP tour guide, as seen in another pic. They also posed for photos inside Disneyland's new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area.

It is unclear when the trip took place. On Friday, two days after Christmas, Disneyland temporarily stopped selling daily tickets after it reached capacity. The theme parks are typically more crowded than ever during summers and holidays.