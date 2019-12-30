Look Back at Sex and the City's Most Memorable Moments Before Marathoning Every Episode Ever!

It's still the most wonderful time of the year! To wrap up the 2019 holiday season and celebrate the launch of 2020, E! is gifting audiences with a pop cultural present for the ages.

Starting today, Dec. 30, at 6 p.m., the network kicks off a comprehensive TV and movie marathon comprised of every Sex and the City episode ever released. Fans of the iconic and long-running HBO series know that's a lot of content—almost 100 glorious installations of half-hour dramedy goodness—which is why E! will dedicate its subsequent 48 hours of programming exclusively to Carrie Bradshaw and her friends' timeless Big Apple adventures.

The marathon commences with an airing of 2008's first Sex and the City film, which feels appropriate in light of New Year's Eve and that emotional BFF scene wherein Sarah Jessica Parker's character combats the elements to keep Miranda Hobbs company just before midnight.