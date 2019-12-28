Justin Bieber Makes Naughty Joke About Wife Hailey Bieber on Instagram

Looks like the honeymoon phase is still going strong for these lovebirds.

On Saturday afternoon, Dec. 28, Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share a video of himself playing hockey with a group of friends and other acquaintances and in posting the video, he also made an impromptu naughty comment about his wife Hailey Bieber.

On the caption, Bieber wrote, "Like my wife always says... I got good hands."

Whatever that means, you can put your creativity and imagination to good use.

Fans and followers in the comments were easily amused and commented all the laughing emoji's.

It seems that Bieber is in good spirits after recently announcing on Christmas Eve that he would soon be going on tour. "As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I've been through. I believe that I'm right where I'm supposed to be, and God has me right where he wants me," he said in a video promoting the big news.