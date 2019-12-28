Joe Giudice Shares Photos With Teresa and Daughters in Italy and Reveals New Year's Resolution

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 28, 2019 1:37 PM
Teresa Giudice's ex Joe Giudice is reflecting on his turbulent year and has made their daughters a promise as he spends the final days of 2019 with them in his native Italy.
Earlier this month, E! News confirmed that the Real Housewives of New Jersey couple had split after 20 years of marriage. The two last spent time together last month with their four daughters in Italy, where Joe had moved after being released from ICE custody to await the outcome of his appeal of a deportation order, issued following his completion of a three-year federal prison sentence for fraud. It marked the family's first visit to see Joe since he first entered the jail.
The Giudices' girls, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, recently flew back to Italy to spend the Christmas holiday with their dad. Joe posted on his Instagram page on Saturday pics of him and the daughters, as well as a throwback photo of the group with Teresa during their November trip.
"I posted this message in morning but I choked up and I took it down then I thought part of regrowth is acceptance!!" he wrote. "This year, I have done a lot of self reflection I now know to be Happy and content with who I am and what I have food, bed, air, girls, and family. I learned in there All you have to do is love yourself and be the BEST! I'm letting go of 2019 with my beautiful girls but promising them the BEST of ME IN 2020!!"
Instagram / Joe Giudice
"They make me proud in so many ways and are my treasures. ❤️❤️❤️❤️" he added.
Teresa has since moved on since the breakup; She has been spending time with Tony Delorenzo, a guy she used to date, who also helped install a pool at her and Joe's home earlier this year. The two celebrated Christmas Eve together with her brother Joe Gorga and his wife and fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga.
