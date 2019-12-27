Canadian Singer Kelly Fraser Dead at 26

Canadian singer Kelly Fraser has died. She was 26.

The Winnipeg Free Press reported the Inuit singer-songwriter's death on Thursday. The cause was not revealed.

Fraser, who lived in Winnipeg, rose to International fame several years ago with her Inuktitut covers of English pop songs, such as Rihanna's "Diamonds." Hailing from Sanikiluaq, on the Belcher Islands, in the Qikiqtaaluk Region of Nunavut, Canada, Fraser sang and rapped in both languages.

Fraser was known for her pop, folk, EDM and hip-hop tracks and political lyrics. In addition to her music, she was praised for her promotion of Inuit rights and opposition to colonization and stereotyping, the CBC reported.

The singer released her debut album, Isuma, in 2014. Three years later, she dropped her second album, Sedna, which was nominated for Best Indigenous Music Album at the Juno Awards.

"Our love and prayers go out to Kelly Fraser's family and friends, fellow Inuit, and the many people that were touched by her life and music," read a tweet from the Juno Awards' Twitter account. "Rest in peace, Kelly Fraser. We will miss you."