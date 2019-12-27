Billie Eilish's "Heart Is Shattered" as She Mourns Death of 2 Superfans

Instagram
Billie Eilish is in mourning after two close fans passed away back to back.
As seen on Instagram Stories, the Grammy nominee paid tribute to Kira Stanley and Skylar Davies who recently died.
"Rest easy beautiful girl. Love you angel," Billie wrote on Instagram Stories when sharing photos of Skylar. "Sending every ounce of love I have to Skylar's family and friends. My heart is shattered."
And if that wasn't hard enough, Billie also wanted to pay tribute to another fan who has been a supporter for many years.
"F—k. I don't understand why is this all happening. I hate this," she wrote on Instagram Stories while posing with Kira. "I don't know how I'm only finding out now. You're not here anymore. I love you so much Kira."
Billie added, "Please fly high. Rest in peace….I want to scream."
According to social media, Kira was battling cancer and was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma.
As for Skylar, a family memorial grief fund appears to have been set up to help with funeral expenses.
"Skylar collapsed, her heart stopped beating and she never regained consciousness," the GoFundMe page stated. "Skylar was our world and we are deeply heart broken."
Billie appears to be in London where she is trying to celebrate the holidays. The "bad guy" singer is also taking some time off before her Where Do We Go? world tour kicks off in March 2020.
She's also expected to attend the 2020 Grammys and perform at iHeartRadio's ALTer EGO concert in January.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Billie and all those mourning the loss of Skylar and Kira.
