Billie Eilish's "Heart Is Shattered" as She Mourns Death of 2 Superfans

Billie Eilish is in mourning after two close fans passed away back to back.

As seen on Instagram Stories, the Grammy nominee paid tribute to Kira Stanley and Skylar Davies who recently died.

"Rest easy beautiful girl. Love you angel," Billie wrote on Instagram Stories when sharing photos of Skylar. "Sending every ounce of love I have to Skylar's family and friends. My heart is shattered."

And if that wasn't hard enough, Billie also wanted to pay tribute to another fan who has been a supporter for many years.

"F—k. I don't understand why is this all happening. I hate this," she wrote on Instagram Stories while posing with Kira. "I don't know how I'm only finding out now. You're not here anymore. I love you so much Kira."