Today's Best Sales: Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom & More

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Dec. 26, 2019 8:40 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We did it: we survived Christmas! To celebrate, are you hitting those end of the year sales? With 2020 around the corner—and post-Santa shopping on our minds—maybe it's time to treat your new year with a new wardrobe? Maybe you've been wanting a new plushy coat, pair of on-trend boots or luxe designer handbag for the new you.
We wanted to make sure you knew all about the hottest on-trend DAILY deals so that you can start the year off in style. Some of our favorites today:
•Bloomingdale's: 10% off all beauty + fragrance (shop here), ends 12/27.
•Nordstrom: Up to 50% off at the half-yearly sale (shop here), ends 1/02.
•Pat McGrath Labs: Early access to Decadence Mothership Palette starts 8AM EST, get early access + 10% off with code PMG10, ends 12/29.
•Sephora: Extra 20% off sale items with code SAVEBIG, ends 1/01.
•Ulta Beauty: 20% off one qualifying item (includes prestige) with code 773196, ends 12/27.
• Nordstrom Rack: Score 25% off clearance with the Clear The Rack Sale.
•Gilt: Steal 80% off designer dresses.
•Dermstore: Extra 10% off sale items (up to 50% off) (shop here), ends 12/31.
•Neiman Marcus: Up to 65% off all sale items.
•Target: Up to 50% off beauty, holiday items, and toys and up to 70% off on clothing.
•Walmart: save 40% off home and tech items, 60% off toys and games, and score gifts under $25 and beauty deals under $20.
•Anthropologie: up to 50% off gifts and take an additional 30% off sale items.
•Barneys: Final days of liquidation! 30 to 50% off storewide + extra 15% off entire purchase (exclusions apply); most beauty now 27.8% off (shop here), ends TODAY.
•Biossance: Get a mystery bag worth $158 for only $70 (featuring assortment of bestsellers) (shop here), ends 12/20.
•MAC Cosmetics: Get a $10 E-Card when you spend $50.
•Shopbop: take an extra 25% off all sale items for up to 70% off using code JOY19.
•Jurlique: 3-DAY FLASH SALE - 30% off all stocking stuffers with promo code HOLIDAY30 and 30% off all gift sets through EOY using promo code GIFT30.
•Privé Revaux: Double up with TWO frames for $40 using code BIRTHDAYS.
•Reformation: Score 70% off all sale items including dresses, jackets & more.
•Nasty Gal: go wild with 60-80% off everything PLUS take an extra 15% off using code GOWILD.
•Wayfair: stock up and save 70% off on all home items and decor.
•Macy's: take 15% off beauty/fragrance with code FRIEND (up to 30% off in other categories).
Check out our 15 sexy NYE dresses for under $50 and Amazon's best-rated NYE jumpsuits at E!
