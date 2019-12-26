Meghan King Edmonds Details Her Chaotic Christmas Without Jim Edmonds

Meghan King Edmonds had her hands full this Christmas.

Two months since her life with husband of five years Jim Edmonds publicly erupted with allegations of infidelity, followed by Jim's denial and move out, Meghan has taken to social media to share what it was like juggling things this holiday.

The mom of three recalled her Christmas morning sequence of events, writing to fans, "Full of joy and laughter (...and also oversleeping because your toddler was in your bed so you couldn't check your alarm volume and turns out it was at ZERO and you didn't find out till 7:26am... when your twin boys are screaming and the alarm ***silently*** has been going off since 6am... but you've been helping Santa with duties/aka installing - literally - a new play room, and didn't get to sleep till 2am; stressing out your kids don't see the 'big gift' right away."

Edmonds' list continued, "Putting your premade casseroles in the oven 1.5 hours late then forgetting you have to cook a special syrup even though you still haven't brushed your teeth/hair but your entire family is over - each looking like a snack bc they prepared properly - and hungrily awaiting their promised breakfast; all whist 3 terrorists parasitically demand their milk with full diapers awaiting my changing.)" The former reality star is a parent to 3-year-old Aspenand 1-year-old twins, Hart and Hayes.