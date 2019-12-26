Nick Jonas Gives Priyanka Chopra The Ultimate Christmas Gift—And You’ll Never Guess What It Is

Nick Jonas totally just won Christmas.

On Wednesday, the Jonas Brothers rocker surprised Priyanka Chopra with the ultimate Christmas gift: A snowmobile!

Apparently, that's just what the Quantico actress wanted. To make his gift even more special, Nick arranged for a Santa Claus to deliver the present to his wifey, which she caught on camera. Then, of course, the duo took the snowmobile for a spin.

Still thrilled by her gift, Priyanka thanked Nick on Instagram, writing, "Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas." She also posted a video of her joyride, where she can be heard saying, "Babe, this is amazing!"

Sharing a sweet shot of Priyanka posing with her present, the Grammy-nominated singer wrote, "Nothing better than seeing her smile. #christmas."

The couple spent the holidays with Priyanka's family and got into the Christmas spirit by decorating cookies and spending quality time with one another.