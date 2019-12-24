Joe Giudice Reunites With His Daughters in Italy for Christmas

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Dec. 24, 2019 2:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Together again!

Joe Giudice's daughters reunited with their father in Italy just in time for the holidays. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared footage of his children—Gia Giudice, Milania Giudice, Gabriella Giudice and Audriana Giudice—arriving at the airport on Tuesday. The proud papa greeted his kids with hugs and kisses. 

"They are so cute," he wrote via Instagram. "So happy."

He also gushed over his loved ones as they put their suitcases in a car. 

"Hi girls! Welcome to Italy again! I love yous," he said. 

They also enjoyed a family dinner with fried calamari.

It's no secret Joe was excited about the visit. Last week, he posted footage of himself buying Fendi gifts for his daughters. 

"It's been a while since I [bought] my angels a Christmas gift," he captioned the footage.

This wasn't the first time the young ladies had traveled to Italy to see their father. As fans will recall, Joe's daughters flew to Italy with their mother Teresa Giudice in November.

Photos

A Timeline of Teresa and Joe Giudice's Highs and Lows

Last month, Teresa told Andy Cohen her daughters would be returning to Italy to celebrate the holidays with Joe. However, she told the Bravo host she would not be joining them and cited work commitments as the reason why. 

Earlier this month, E! News confirmed that Joe and Teresa split after 20 years of marriage. Neither celebrity has commented directly on the breakup. However, Joe has seemingly referenced the split in a few cryptic posts.

"#1 simple rule to get rid of heartbreak, finance troubles, depression, and all your troubles a hug from your children like I always say 'Fuhgeddaboudit!'#fullfilled," he wrote on Instagram alongside footage of his daughters' arrival.

Joe is awaiting the final decision in his deportation appeal in Italy. Joe was transferred there after being released from ICE custody in October. Up until that point, he had been held in ICE custody since his release from prison in March 2019. Joe started his prison sentence in March 2016—just a few months after Teresa finished her sentence. The two pleaded guilty to fraud charges in 2014.

E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Teresa Giudice , Joe Giudice , Real Housewives , The Real Housewives Of New Jersey , Celebrities , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.