Justin Bieber Announces New Tour, Album and Single: All the Details

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Tue., Dec. 24, 2019 9:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Justin Bieber

Clasos

It's a Christmas miracle. 

Justin Bieber is making all of his fans' wishes come true on Christmas Eve by announcing his new tour.

"As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I've been through. I believe that I'm right where I'm supposed to be, and God has me right where he wants me," he said in a video promoting the big news.

He also revealed that his new single, "Yummy," will debut Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. The song is his first advanced track from his upcoming 2020 studio album.

"I feel like this is different than the previous albums, just because of where I'm at in my life," he said.

Not only did Bieber say he's excited to "perform it and tour it," but he also said "it's the music that I love the most out of anything I've done."

But that's not all, Beliebers. The artist also teased a new docu-series.

"We all have different stories," he said in the video. "I'm just excited to share mine."

For a complete list of tour dates, read on below:

 

Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Road to Marriage

05-14-20                   Seattle, WA                  CenturyLink Field

05-17-20                   Portland, OR                Moda Center

05-19-20                   Sacramento, CA          Golden1 Center

05-22-20                   Santa Clara, CA           Levi's Stadium

05-26-20                   San Diego, CA             Pechanga Arena San Diego

05-29-20                   Pasadena, CA              Rose Bowl

06-02-20                   Las Vegas, NV             T-Mobile Arena

06-05-20                   Glendale, AZ                State Farm Stadium

06-09-20                   Salt Lake City, UT       Vivint Smart Home Arena

06-13-20                   Denver, CO                  Empower Field at Mile High

06-16-20                   Lincoln, NE                   Pinnacle Bank Arena

06-19-20                   Chicago, IL                   Soldier Field

06-21-20                   Minneapolis, MN          Target Center

06-24-20                   Milwaukee, WI              Milwaukee Summerfest

06-27-20                   Arlington, TX                AT&T Stadium

06-30-20                   New Orleans, LA         Smoothie King Center

07-02-20                   Houston, TX                 NRG Stadium

07-06-20                   Kansas City, MO          Sprint Center

07-08-20                   Tulsa, OK                      BOK Center

07-11-20                   Nashville, TN                Nissan Stadium

07-13-20                   St. Louis, MO               Enterprise Center

07-15-20                   N. Little Rock, AR        Simmons Bank Arena

07-18-20                   Atlanta, GA                   Mercedes Benz Stadium

07-21-20                   Miami, FL                      AmericanAirlines Arena

07-25-20                   Tampa, FL                    Raymond James Stadium

07-27-20                   Columbia, SC               Colonial Life Arena

07-29-20                   Greensboro, NC          Greensboro Coliseum

08-01-20                   Philadelphia, PA          Lincoln Financial Field

08-04-20                   Pittsburgh, PA              PPG Paints Arena

08-06-20                   University Park, PA     Bryce Jordan Center

08-08-20                   Columbus, OH             Ohio Stadium

08-12-20                   Louisville, KY                KFC Yum! Center

08-14-20                   Cleveland, OH              First Energy Stadium

08-16-20                   Grand Rapids, MI        Van Andel Arena

08-18-20                   Lexington, KY               Rupp Arena

08-21-20                   Landover, MD              FedEx Field

08-24-20                   Buffalo, NY                   KeyBank Center

08-26-20                   Albany, NY                    Times Union Center

08-29-20                   Detroit, MI                     Ford Field

09-01-20                   Ottawa, ON                   Canadian Tire Centre

09-03-20                   Québec City, QC         Videotron Centre

09-10-20                   Toronto, ON                  Rogers Centre

09-14-20                   Montreal, QC                Bell Centre

09-17-20                   Foxboro, MA                 Gillette Stadium

09-26-20                   East Rutherford, NJ    MetLife Stadium

As fans may recall, the 25-year-old hinted at the possibility of new music last week when he posted a cryptic message with a series of dates on Instagram on Dec. 20.

"December 24, December 31, January 3... #2020," the singer wrote on Instagram. 

Bieber's cryptic message about a week ago wasn't the first time the singer had hinted at possibly releasing new music. The "As Long As You Love Me" singer wrote "2020" on Instagram Stories and back in October, he pledged to "release an album before Christmas" if his now-deleted Instagram post generated at least 20 million lines. 

"Share it, like it, post it on your story, I gotta see the demand ;)," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "Love you guys pumped for it! I'm almost done but your support will make me move faster." 

And according to an E! News source, Bieber's album is "pretty much done and it will be out soon."

"They are putting on the finishing touches and aiming for early 2020," the source added. "Justin is very excited to share new music and to get out on the road again. It's been a long time coming and he's feeling very ready."

According to sources, some of the songs from his highly anticipated album will cover Bieber's "ups and downs and recent struggles with depression."

"There were a lot of dark times and the breakdown he went through," the source said. "He touches on his mental health struggles and how he got through it. He talks about how Hailey [Bieber] helped him through that time."

Bieber hasn't released a new album since 2015's Purpose. However, since then he has released a few collaborations, including "I Don't Care" with Ed Sheeran and "10,000 Hours" with Dan + Shay

And of course, the 2017 hit "Despacito" with Luis Fonsiand Daddy Yankee

E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Music , Entertainment , Life/Style , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.