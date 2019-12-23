Dean Unglert Is Hospitalized After ''Nasty'' Ski Accident in Switzerland

Dean Unglert's Swiss vacation took a terrifying turn when he suffered several injuries in a skiing accident. 

The Bachelor in Paradise star documented the incident via Instagram on Monday, revealing he was airlifted from the Swiss Alps and underwent surgery for a dislocated hip and fractured femur. 

As Unglert described alongside a photo taken from his hospital bed, "all my life i've dreamt about skiing the swiss alps. how could you not? they're huge and beautiful and have some of the best snow in the world. today, however, was not my day. i was sending just a liiiiitle too hard and took a nasty spill which ultimately put me here. and since this is probably going to be the only pic i get in switzerland, i figured i gotta post it." 

The reality TV personality said it took "about an hour" to get help after the accident, but quickly thereafter he was "airborne and in surgery." 

In addition to a dislocated hip and fractured femur, four screws and a plate were put into Unglert's leg. Even still, the 28-year-old is counting his blessings. 

"Things could have been so much worse and for that i am extremely grateful!" he wrote, adding, "looks like i'll be celebrating xmas in a hospital bed this year."

Unglert also shared a video of himself laying in the snow as he waited for medical assistance. 

It doesn't appear is if Dean's girlfriend and fellow BiP star Caelynn Miller-Keyes is in Switzerland with him. That said, plenty more Bachelor Nation members flooded the post with well wishes for Dean.

"Oh no!! Hope you're doing okay buddy! That's terrible," Jared Haibon wrote, while Adam Gottschalk commented, "I'm only liking this photo because you're OK!"

We're wishing Dean a speedy road to recovery!

