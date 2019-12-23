How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2019 Christmas Card Compares to Past Royal Family Holiday Greetings

Prince Harryand Meghan Markle are spreading joy and cheer with their family Christmas card.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare to celebrate Archie Harrison's first Christmas, they're sending warm wishes to their friends, family, colleagues and more with the cutest Christmas card ever. Archie Harrison crawls front and center for the adorable black and white pic, with his parents looking lovingly upon him in the background.

According to royal reporter, Omid Scobie, the candid photo was taken by the Duchess' good friend and actress Janina Gavankar, and was turned into a GIF so people could see twinkling glitter. It was also sent to all recipients in an e-card form in order to be more environmentally friendly.

The royal family has been taking Christmas photos since the beginning of the 20th century, so Meghan and Harry's card is hardly revolutionary. That being said, this modern greeting signifies a new era for the royal family. After all, this is the first time a greeting's been sent in GIF form.