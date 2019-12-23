See the Chilling Trailer for Lifetime's Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer Movie

Lifetime is no stranger to ripped-from-the-headlines movies, but have any looked as chilling as Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer? E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the brand-new trailer for the upcoming movie based on the real-life murders and confessions that rocked the country.

The trailer above features Odd Mom Out veteran Sean Kleier as Chris Watts going through a lie detector test interrogation regarding the whereabouts of his wife Shanann Watts (How I Met Your Mother's Ashley Williams) and whether he ever lost his temper with his family as scenes of abuse flash on the screen. It's a chilling trailer that sets the stage for Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer. Brooke Smith plays CBI agent Tammy Lee, who was instrumental in bringing Watts to justice.

Click play on the video above to see the haunting trailer.