Bachelor's Courtney Robertson Announces She's Engaged—And Pregnant

Life is certainly coming up roses for Bachelor alum Courtney Robertson.

The notorious season 16 villain is engaged to Humberto Preciado—and pregnant with her first child, she confirmed to Us Weekly. The duo, expecting a baby boy together, began dating earlier this year after meeting on Instagram. Since then, she's happily shared their adventures together on social media, from their life together in Arizona to their trips Hawaii and New York City.

"There was just a level of comfort and connection that I've never felt before," the 36-year-old told the outlet. "I never believed I that feeling of when you know, you know until I met him. Nor have I been with someone that I so clearly wanted to start a family with."

Back in 2012, Robertson rose to fame as she vied for Ben Flajnick's heart on the ABC love hunt. Though they got engaged on the season finale, the duo—plagued by cheating rumors—ultimately split after nine months together.