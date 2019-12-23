Hilary Duff’s Wedding Dress Features a Sweet Nod To Her Kids

Hilary Duff's wedding dress is what dreams are made of!
Going behind the scenes of her fittings with Vogue, the Lizzie McGuire star opened up about the inspiration for her stunning Jenny Packham gown and revealed the special way she paid tribute to her children Luca, 7, and Banks, 14 months.
For her and husband Matthew Koma's big day, Hilary recruited the British designer to create her dream dress, which she wanted to be simply elegant but also make a big statement. Taking her vision into consideration, Jenny created an ivory body-hugging gown that featured dramatic shoulders and cascading cape-like sleeves.
Speaking with her longtime stylist Jessica Paster, the duo shared that their favorite parts of the dress are the bespoke details Jenny included—starting with the tiny buttons that line the back of the gown and the embroideries for their family featured underneath the train.
"There's a sweet little embroidery with our initials," Hilary said. "There's a 'M' and an 'H' and then the date of our wedding. And over here, there's initials for our kids. There's Luca's and Banks' and they're part of our ceremony and, obviously, the biggest part of our life."
She added, "Maybe someday Banks will want to wear my dress. She can add to it."
The adorable tot also received a custom-made gown from Jenny to watch her parents say "I Do." Matching her mom's ivory dress, Banks got an empire waist gown that featured a pink velvet belt, ruffled sleeves and an oversized bow. "It's the cutest thing I've ever seen," Hilary gushed to the camera. "She's only 14 months old, but she was fluffing the sleeves and…just kept bouncing up and down. It was so cute."
Breaking down her glam, the Younger star shared that she wanted her newly-chopped strands to stylishly slicked back but wavy for her special day. Hairstylist Nikki Lee added texture with some beachy waves and finished the look with a gold Jennifer Behr headband that was adorned with diamonds and pearls.
Raving over the finished product, Hilary said, "The end result of what we came up with Jenny and my gown is exactly how I wanted [Matthew] to see me. I think how he would envision what I would look like as a bride, you know, not some big, poofy beaded thing. It would be very, like, gorgeous but toned down."
Hilary and Matthew tied the knot on Saturday with an intimate backyard wedding at their Beverly Hills home. Then, the festivities began. "They thanked everyone for being there and then yelled, 'Party!'" an eyewitness told E! News. "Everyone erupted in laughter and got a big kick out of them."
"The evening moved into a different tent for dinner and dancing and everyone seemed to have a great time," the eyewitness continued. "The entire night was filled with constant laughter and cheering."
Guests included older sister Haylie Duff and her daughters Ryan, 4, and Lulu, 1, as well as Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith. He attended the wedding with wife Mandy Moore and performed his song "A Little Bit of Everything" for the newlyweds. "It was a beautiful moment and everyone was mesmerized," the eyewitness said of the performance.
Still feeling overjoyed from the ceremony, Hilary took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with her new hubby. Standing in front of their getaway car in their wedding attire, she wrote, "This." Matthew also shared the picture and captioned it, "For the rest of forever... 12.21.19."
Congrats, Hilary and Matthew!
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!